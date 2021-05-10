Puducherry CM N Rangasamy tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inquired about his health wished him a speedy recovery, the LG Secretariat, Puducherry informed.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy tested positive for COVID19 and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inquired about his health wished him speedy recovery: LG Secretariat, Puducherry pic.twitter.com/aFTomWKsSE — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)