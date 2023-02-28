The Election Commission Of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed to conduct re-polling in four districts of Nagaland - Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon, and Noklak. The ECI said the decision to re-poll was taken on the basis of reports submitted by General Observers. The re-polling will now take place on March 1. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: CM Neiphiu Rio Casts His Vote in Kohima District (See Pics).

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023:

