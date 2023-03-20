A man's nose was brutally cut allegedly by the family members of a girl he eluded with. Both of them are in love and are married. However, the girl was abducted by the family members, and the boy was mercilessly injured. Police is investigating the matter. It is suspected that the four brothers of the girls, along with other miscreants, are involved. Meanwhile, the boy's video of the nose being cut goes viral on the Internet. The FIR was registered on (March 18). Delhi: Man Beats Up Woman, Forcefully Pushes Her Into Car in Mangolpuri, Police Launch Probe After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Girl's Family Members Cut Nose of Her Lover

Nagaur, Rajasthan |On 18th March,a man registered a complaint that he&his girlfriend were abducted by 5-6 people. We were probing incident&today,after a video in which a man was hurt on his nose went viral, we traced it&detained people involved. Interrogation on: Ganesha Ram, ASP pic.twitter.com/YqFacq0iYI — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 20, 2023

