Maharashtra State Congress president Nana Patole narrowly escaped an accident after a truck collided with his car, demolishing it in Bhandara on the night of April 9. According to the reports, Nana Patole was returning from campaigning when an out-of-control truck rammed into his car. The incident took place near Bhilwara village near Bhandara city. Everyone travelling in the car, including Patole, is safe, said the report. Lok Sabha Election 2024: MVA Cracks Seat-Share Formula in Maharashtra for General Polls, Uddhav Thackeray Grabs Maximum.

Nana Patole Accident:

