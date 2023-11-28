Udhampur police thwarted a major narcotics smuggling bid in Udhampur near Chenani in Jammu and Kashmir. 222kgs of "poppy straw" like substance was seized from the toolbox of a vehicle at Motorshed, NHW, Chenani. Police arrested the narco-smuggler along with nine bags containing "poppy straw". Opium and poppy straw are the raw materials obtained from the opium poppy plant. These materials are used to extract alkaloids such as morphine, thebaine and codeine. "A specially fabricated chamber was detected in the toolbox of the vehicle inside which 09 bags filled with poppy straw-like substance were recovered", said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Thwarts Major Narcotic Smuggling Bid Along International Border in Samba, Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead.

Narcotics Trade Busted in Jammu and Kashmir:

#WATCH | Udhampur Police foiled a narcotics smuggling bid by recovering a huge quantity of psychotropic substance 'poppy straw' and held one person with more than 220 kgs of poppy straw at Motorshed, NHW, Chenani. A specially fabricated chamber was detected in the toolbox of the… pic.twitter.com/4exRvfNA5P — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

