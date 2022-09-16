Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pressed upon Russian President Vladimir Putin that 'today’s era isn’t of war' in Samarkand. The two leaders interacted with each other face-to-face for the first time since the Ukraine war. " Excellency, today's era isn't of war & I've spoken to you about it on the call. Today we'll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India-Russia has stayed together with each other for several decades" PM Modi told Putin.

Watch Video:

"Today's era isn't of war & I've spoken to you about it on the call. Today we'll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India-#Russia has stayed together for several decades": PM Modi in bilateral meet with Russian President Putin#SCOSummitpic.twitter.com/Fsl6CtX6gO — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)