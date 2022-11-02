The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward to anybody who aids in tracing or has information on four members of banned PFI, who are wanted in the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka. Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, was hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada in July 2022. Karnataka: BJP Yuva Morcha Worker Praveen Nettaru Hacked to Death in Bellare, CM Basavaraj Bommai Condemns Killing.

NIA Announces Cash Reward:

National Investigating Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward for those who will provide information about four banned PFI members wanted in Praveen Nettaru (BJP Yuva morcha worker) murder case. pic.twitter.com/Bc47AM51cD — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)