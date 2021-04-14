Nationwide Lockdown Not Needed, Restrictions Should Be Imposed at Micro Level, Says COVID Task Force Member

Aim is to bring down spread of virus. Contact b/w people has to be reduced. Needs be done at micro level. We'll have to impose restrictions/lockdown in small areas, not needed nationwide: Dr NK Arora,Chairman, COVID sub-committee, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation pic.twitter.com/vPPFRWP9nW — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

