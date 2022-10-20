A video of another house getting washed away in Ganga has surfaced on social media. The incident was reported from Bihar's Bhagalpur where a house got washed away in the river "Ganga" due to erosion. Meanwhile, DM Subrata Kumar Sen said that "If there is damage to the house due to erosion, we will provide financial help to repair the house to the concerned beneficiaries after getting the records approved." Video: UP IAS Officer Samuel Paul Tells Flood Victims 'Government Not Running Zomato Service', Draws Flak.

House Washed Away in Ganga River:

#WATCH | A house washed away in Ganga river due to persevering erosion in Bhagalpur If there is damage to the house due to erosion, we will provide financial help to repair the house to the concerned beneficiaries after getting the records approved: DM Subrata Kumar Sen pic.twitter.com/THfun2F4UW — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

