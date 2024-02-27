A massive fire broke out in a factory in Turbhe Industrial Park in the MIDC area of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are being made to douse the fire. According to reports, no casualties or injuries have been reported due to the incident. Further details awaited. Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Company in Pawane MIDC, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Navi Mumbai Fire

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a factory in Turbhe Industrial Park in the MIDC area of Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/dGjfn8hCwi — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

