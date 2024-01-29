A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai today, January 29. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a Chemical company in Pawane MIDC. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at NMMC Building, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Navi Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a Chemical company in Pawane Midc, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kkjAFlAu2n — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

