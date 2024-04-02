A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai area today, April 2. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company in Navi Mumbai's MIDC area. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. At present, firefighting operations are underway. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Turbhe Bus Depot (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Navi Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Massive fire breaks out at Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company in MIDC, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. No injuries or casualties reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BNsvWuVpze — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)