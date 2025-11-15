In what can be seen as good news for flyers, the flight operations from the recently inaugurated Navi Mumbai airport are most likely to begin from December 25. It must be recalled that the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. The news was confirmed by Akasa Air, which announced flights to Delhi, Goa, Kochi and Ahmedabad. PM Narendra Modi Shares Photos of Navi Mumbai International Airport After Inauguration, Says ‘New Airport in Navi Mumbai Will Expand Connectivity in Mumbai Metropolitan Region’ (See Pics).

Navi Mumbai Airport To Begin Flight Operations on December 25

Flight operations from Navi Mumbai to begin from Dec 25 Akasa Air announces flights to Delhi, Goa, Kochi and Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/r6glUaOnMd — aneesh phadnis (@aneeshp) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

