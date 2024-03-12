The Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) state president Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The BJP had announced Saini’s name for the CM post hours after his predecessor, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar, and the entire cabinet stepped down today. Nayab Saini, a prominent member of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) group, was named the state chief of the BJP in October of last year. He represents Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha. Nayab Saini Set to Be New Haryana CM After Manohar Lal Khattar's Resignation, Oath Ceremony Tonight.

Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Haryana

#WATCH | Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana, at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/ULZm5kqwLG — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

