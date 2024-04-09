The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) recently upheld an order of a State Commission that directed Mahindra & Mahindra to either replace an XUV500 car found to have manufacturing defects or refund Rs 13,20,000 to the purchaser. J Rajendra, Air Vice-Marshal (Retd.), Presiding Member, said that the orders of the District and State Commissions were well-reasoned. The court observed while hearing an appeal by Mahindra against the order of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. NCDRC Dismisses Govt Petition Seeking Damages From Nestle in Maggi Case.

NCDRC on Defective Car

