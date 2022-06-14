The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to MeitY Secy over media reports that a boy shot dead his mother for stopping him from playing PUBG. "It is beyond understanding of the Commission, that how a banned game in India, which has been blocked by GoI is still available for use by minors," reads the letter.

Check tweet:

It is requested that Commission may be informed regarding action taken in such incidents & be provided with a list of such games which're being used by minors along with their regulating bodies&their regulating mechanism within 10 days, letter further reads pic.twitter.com/Bt4OPA1es2 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

