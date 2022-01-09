New Delhi, January 9: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday announced that NEET-PG counselling will start from January 12, days after the Supreme Court allowed 27% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10% for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for prospective candidates for admission in the NEET for all medical seats. “NEET-PG counseling is being started by MCC from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Covid-19. My best wishes to all the candidates,” said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.

The announcement by the health minister comes as a welcome step for medicos as it paves the way for counselling and entry of junior resident doctors in the system, which will help take off the load of existing frontline doctors. The Supreme Court in its order on January 7, 2022, had paved the way for counselling of candidates by allowing 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Castes (OBC) and 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker sections (EWS). The counselling was pending since the matter had gone to court in August, 2021, challenging the government's criteria. Resident doctors in Delhi had gone on a stir in December 2021, protesting over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

