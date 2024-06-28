In a major breakthrough in the NEET-UG paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Principal of Oasis School, Dr Ehsaan Ul Haq, and Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam from Hazaribagh. Dr Ehsaan Ul Haq and Alam were the City coordinators for NTA. Earlier Thursday, the CBI made its first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case in Bihar, detaining two individuals—Manish Prakash and Ashutosh from Patna. NEET-UG Exam Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Manish Prakash and Ashutosh From Patna.

NEET-UG Paper Leak Case

In NEET exam paper leak case, CBI has arrested Dr Ehsaan Ul Haq, Principal of Oasis School and Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam from Hazaribagh. Haq was the city coordinator for NTA and Alam was the City coordinator for NTA: CBI sources — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)