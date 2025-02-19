A private school bus carrying students overturned in Nepanagar, leaving at least 20 children injured, including four in critical condition. The incident occurred while the bus was en route to school. Sources reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Instead of assisting the injured students, the driver fled the scene, prompting outrage among locals. Passersby and nearby residents rushed to help, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched a search operation to locate the absconding driver. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Says ‘Opposition MLAs Will Get Full Cooperation for Development’ of Their Constituencies After LoP Umang Singhar Sought Intervention.

20 Students Injured As School Bus Overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur District

At least 20 students injured as school bus overturns at Nepanagar in Madhya Pradesh: police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 19, 2025

Driver Flees From the Scene

