On the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, led the nation in commemorating the revered freedom fighter. During the day, he paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Samvidhan Sadan, while in the evening he visited the exhibition at Red Fort organised on the occasion of Netaji's birth anniversary, also known as Parakram Diwas. While inspecting the exhibition, PM Modi tried his hands on sculpting tools and tried to carve a statue of Netaji. A video of PM Modi inspecting the bust figure was shared by news agency ANI. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi Inspects Exhibition at Red Fort on Parakram Diwas (Watch Video).

PM Modi Tries His Hand in Carving Netaji's Statue:

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hands on a carving tool as he inspects a bust of #NetajiSubhasChandraBose at the exhibition at Red Fort, organised on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. pic.twitter.com/3eA8m7HpeI — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

