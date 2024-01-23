Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a nine-day event at Red Fort on Tuesday, January 23 marking Parakram Diwas 2024. After the inauguration, PM Modi inspected the exhibition organised on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 127th birth anniversary. Parakram Diwas is celebrated annually on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. A video shared by ANI, showed PM Modi examining the exhibition post the inauguration ceremony. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024 Wishes & HD Images: Netizens Pay Tribute to Indian Freedom Fighter on His 127th Birth Anniversary.

PM Modi Inspects Exhibition on Parakram Diwas:

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an exhibition at Red Fort, organised on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. #NetajiSubhasChandraBose pic.twitter.com/OUHtp9nzzU — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

