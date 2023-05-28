Ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament Building, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that all entry and exit gates of the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations have been closed for passenger movement. "Interchange facilities are available at Central Secretariat," the Delhi metro said. Earlier in the day, PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling the plaque marking the inauguration. Ahead of the inauguration, the PM also felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes. PM Narendra Modi Unveils Plaque; Dedicates New Parliament Building to Nation (Watch Video).

Entry and Exit Gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan Metro Closed

All entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat & Udyog Bhawan metro stations have been closed for passenger movement. Interchange facilities are available at Central Secretariat: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation pic.twitter.com/iEgNBwCwoM — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

