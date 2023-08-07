In a significant development, a report in "The New York Times" has claimed that the Indian news portal NewsClick is part of a global network that received funding from China-based American tech mogul Neville Roy Singham. The news also claimed that tech mogul Neville Roy Singham is allegedly involved with the Chinese government. Reacting to the news of a global nexus trying to spread Chinese propaganda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "China, Congress and NewsClick, a news portal, are part of one umbilical cord". Taking to Twitter. Thakur said, "Much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda. Supported by like-minded forces, Neville has been furthering a dubious anti-India agenda." The BJP leader also slammed the Congress party Congress and the entire Left-Liberal ecosystem for coming forward and defending NewsClick when substantial evidence of money laundering was found against it. "Isn't it the same Congress Party that signed an MoU with the CPC in the year 2008 to promote Chinese interest in India and allegedly accepted donations for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from the Chinese embassy?" asked Thakur. He also said that the UPA may change its name a thousand times but people are aware that the "nation will not be safe in the hands of GHAMANDIA gathbandhan". Manipur Violence: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Hits out Opposition Parties, Says Leaders Politicising and ‘Running Away’ From Discussion in Parliament (Watch Video).

Anurag Thakur Slams Congress for Defending NewsClick

Even newspapers like ‘The New York Times’ are now admitting that Neville Roy Singham and his NewsClick are dangerous tools of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and promoting China’s political agenda across the world. Much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that… pic.twitter.com/3MtA4UTWkn — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 6, 2023

