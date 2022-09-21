On Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to Volva Cars engineer Nils Bohlin on his death anniversary. While paying tributes to the late engineer, the Delhi Traffic Police said that Bohlin's invention of the three-point seat belt helped save numerous lives in road crashes. "Tribute to the man because of whom many lives are saved in road crashes," the police said while paying tribute to Nils Bohlin. The Delhi Traffic Police also used the hashtag #WearSeatBelt and #RoadSafety in its post.

Remembering Nils Bohlin on His Death Anniversary

Remembering @volvocars engineer Nils Bohlin on his death anniversary. His invention of three-point seat belt has helped save numerous lives in road crashes.#WearSeatBelt#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/6izgZGOisn — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 21, 2022

