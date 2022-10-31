Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. More than 134 people died and about 100 people were injured due to the collapse of the suspension bridge over the Morbi Macchu river on Sunday. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 135, Gujarat Town To Observe Bandh To Mourn Deceased

Check Tweet:

Nine people arrested in connection with bridge collapse at Gujarat's Morbi till now. These include two managers of Oreva company, two ticket clerks along with two contractors and three security guards#MorbiBridgeCollapsepic.twitter.com/hzbP0hgWCd — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

