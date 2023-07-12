New Delhi, July 12: A fire broke out in an automobile showroom in Mayapuri Phase-1 located in West Delhi on Wednesday. Twenty fire tenders are present at the site and a dowsing operation is underway. According to fire personnel, they got a call at 7:25 am today about the blaze. Further details are awaited. Earlier on Saturday a fire broke out at a godown in the national capital's Gulabi Bagh. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan, Huge Flames Visible For Kms As Rescue Operations Continue (Watch Videos).

The fire took place at 9:32 am near the Pratap Nagar Metro Station in the Azad Nagar locality of Gulabi Bagh. Earlier on July 3, a fire broke out at the Bank of Baroda located in the Geeta Colony's Jheel area of Delhi. According to the officials, 4-5 fire tenders were there at the spot. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Three-Storey Building in Jheel Khurenja Area, No Casualty Reported.

On July 2, two persons including an elderly woman were rescued by police and fire services after a fire broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony area. There were no reports of any casualties or injuries to anyone in the fire.

