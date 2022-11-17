A youth assaulted a security guard at Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida. Police station Bisrakh has arrested the accused Madhur Bhatia, who was involved in the assault, and sent him to jail. The accused youth is a resident of Dadri. The video of the fight is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a youth is punching the security guard standing with a gun. The young man catches the guard while running and drags him on the ground. Then he brutally thrashes the security guard. However, many people present on the spot try to stop the young man. Meanwhile, an eyewitness made a video of it from mobile and posted it on social media The video is now going viral. The security guard's uniform is torn due to the assault. The viral video shows injuries on his shoulder and head. The reasons for the fight are yet to be known. At present, the security guard has been sent for treatment. The police took cognizance of the matter after the video went viral and arrested the accused. Viral Video: Girl Jumps off Speeding Autorickshaw To Escape Molestation Bid in Aurangabad, Terrifying CCTV Footage Surfaces

