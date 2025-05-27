Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a sharp message to Pakistan, declared that terrorism backed by the neighbouring country can no longer be seen as a proxy war. Speaking at an event in Gandhinagar today, May 27, PM Modi said, "Terrorists whose funerals were held after May 6 were given state honours in Pakistan. The army saluted them, and their coffins were wrapped in Pakistan’s flag." He termed this a "well-planned war strategy," not merely proxy terrorism, and warned, "You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly." Stressing India’s peace-first stance, he added, "We do not seek enmity with anyone. We want to live peacefully." PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Family Members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Welcome Him by Showering Flower Petals (See Pics and Videos).

Terrorism Not Proxy War, Says PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "I say this can no longer be called a proxy war because the terrorists whose funerals were held after May 6 were given state honours in Pakistan. Pakistan’s flags were placed on their coffins, and their army saluted them. It… pic.twitter.com/AIaejeWDMR — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2025

