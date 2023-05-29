Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Aka Dhirendra Shastri has once again landed himself another controversy after he gave a controversial statement during his speech in Gujarat. While addressing a crowd in Gujarat's Surat, Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri said that the day people of Gujarat become united like this, "not only India but we will also make Pakistan a Hindu nation". Bageshwar Dham Sarkar aka Dhirendra Shastri said that if the people of Gujarat unite then they can turn not only India but also Pakistan into a Hindu nation. Dhirendra Shastri Statement: Religious Preacher and Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar’s ‘Hindu Nation’ Comment Creates Controversy in Bihar.

'Pakistan Will Also Become Hindu Nation'

#WATCH | "...The day people of Gujarat become united like this, not only India but we will also make Pakistan a Hindu nation..," says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri in Surat, Gujarat (27.05.2023) (Video: Bageshwar Dham's YouTube channel) pic.twitter.com/x9uw9D8anm — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

