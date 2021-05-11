Twenty-one people have been booked under National Security Act for black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Madhya Pradesh amid the covid-19 pandemic. Those found selling fake Remdesivir drug have been booked under charges of culpable homicide, Hari Narayan Chari Mishra, IG Indore Range, said.

Madhya Pradesh | 21 people booked under National Security Act for blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection. Those found selling fake Remdesivir drug booked under charges of culpable homicide. SIT constituted to investigate such matters: Hari Narayan Chari Mishra, IG Indore Range pic.twitter.com/86CbWZrSRc — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

