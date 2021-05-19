NSUI Chhattisgarh Files FIR Against BJP Leaders Sambit Patra And Raman Singh in 'COVID-19 Toolkit' Case:
An F.I.R. has been lodged by @NSUICG against the false propaganda of @sambitswaraj & @drramansingh.
Even in this time of pandemic, BJP is catering only aim 'Save Modi's image by Spreading Lies , But BJP is ok if the nation dies ' . They are only bothered about their 'Fake Image'. pic.twitter.com/OLMQA5argf
— Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) May 19, 2021
