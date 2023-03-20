The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today begin the registration for Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2023 examination, informed UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. Interested and eligible students can register at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG registration will begin today (March 20) and conclude at 5 pm of April 19. The CUET PG 2023 correction window will be open from April 20, 2023 up to April 24, 2023 as per the schedule shared by UGC chairman. CUET UG 2023 Exam: Registration Dates to Be Announced in Couple of Days, Says UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

CUET PG Schedule

NTA will conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/AADkzFhFPc — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

