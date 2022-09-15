Ranveer Singh has been in quite a soup lately for his nude photoshoot. A police complaint was registered for the same and according to a report by ANI, in a statement given by the actor, he has claimed that someone has morphed one of the photos of him and that the pictures are tampered with. Ranveer Singh Performs the Iconic Srivalli From the Film Pushpa: The Rise (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Nude photoshoot controversy | Mumbai Police recorded the statement of actor Ranveer Singh in the nude photoshoot case on Aug 29. As per information accessed now, the actor in his statement has claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos of the actor. https://t.co/7rtuPiL9Mh — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

