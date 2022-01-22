Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu has been slapped with a case under sections 323, 325, 294, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly thrashing government officials in Mayurbhanj, Odisha. Reportedly, he had assaulted District Planning and Monitoring Unit deputy director Ashwini Kumar Mallick and assistant director Debashish Mohapatra in his party office on Friday. Following the alleged assault, both officials sustained severe injuries and were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

Check Tweet:

Odisha | A case registered against Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu for allegedly thrashing govt officials in Mayurbhanj Y'day, Dy Director, Planning Board Mayurbhanj reported that he&Asst Director was assaulted by MP Bishweswar Tudu. A case has been registered:KK Hariprasad, SDPO pic.twitter.com/rU2WtV1aeH — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)