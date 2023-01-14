Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next kin of the deceased after a woman lost her life in stampede at the Makar Mela in Badamba Nrusinghanath Peetha in Cuttack district. At least one person was killed and several others were injured, four of them seriously in the stampede. The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela, a police officer said. Odisha: Stampede During Makar Sankranti Mela on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge in Cuttack; Two Feared Dead, Several Injured (See Pic and Video)

Stampede in Odisha:

