Odisha Day or Utakala Dibasa is celebrated on April 1 annually to remember the formation of the Odisha state after a struggle to be recognised as an independent state. President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Union minister Piyush Goyal, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to greet the people of Odisha on the occasion.

Check Tweet:

On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 1, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tweeted:

Greetings to my brothers & sisters from Odisha on the occasion of Utkal Divas. The land seeped in history, culture, faith & learning continues to contribute richly to India's growth journey. Wishing the best of health and prosperity to all its people. pic.twitter.com/twOl1h9osm — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 1, 2022

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Greets People of State:

The divine land of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath & Surya Dev, Odisha was also home to some great icons of Bharatvarsha whose contribution to the cause of Dharma was immense. Warm greetings to Hon’ble CM Shri Naveen Patnaik ji & the people of Odisha on Statehood Day.@Naveen_Odisha — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 1, 2022

Biplab Kumar Deb, Tripura CM, Extends Wishes on Odisha Day:

Best wishes to my brothers and sisters of Odisha on their Statehood Day. May the almighty shower his choices blessings upon them and they prosper further. pic.twitter.com/0frMFPCPj1 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 1, 2022

BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Tweets:

Greetings to all the citizens of Odisha on the joyous occasion of #UtkalaDibasa. This state has a lot to offer, art, love & respect. I pray that may God bless #Odisha with immense prosperity and happiness.#OdishaDay pic.twitter.com/AduF9dF1fr — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) April 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)