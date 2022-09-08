The offering of funeral prayers of a killed militant by the public at large cannot be construed to be anti-national activity said Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh High Court in its judgment on Thursday, September 8.

"Offering of funeral prayers of a killed militant by the public at large, even at the instance of the respondents herein, who are stated to be elderly people of their village, cannot be construed to be an anti-national activity of that magnitude so as to deprive them of their personal liberty as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the bench said.

Offering Funeral Prayers Of A Killed Militant Cannot Be Construed To Be An Anti-National Activity: J&K&L High Court @BasitMakhdoomi https://t.co/1C3bYPXWsP — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 8, 2022

