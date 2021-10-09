The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday said that one of the women accused in the case carried drugs to the cruise off Mumbai Coast by concealing it in a sanitary napkin. The NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship on October 2 and arrested Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

