The Bombay High Court has clarified that only instant triple talaq (Talaq-e-Biddat) is banned under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and not Talaq-e-Ahsan—a traditional, revocable form of divorce. The Aurangabad bench quashed a case filed against a man and his parents by his wife in Jalgaon, ruling that the man had followed Talaq-e-Ahsan by pronouncing talaq in December 2023 and completing the legal 90-day waiting period. Since there was no resumption of cohabitation, the talaq became valid. The court held that prosecuting the man and his family under Section 4 of the Act would be an abuse of legal process. The FIR contained no allegations of IPC offences or harassment. Madhya Pradesh: Man Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to 21-Year-Old Wife in Ratlam, Case Registered.

