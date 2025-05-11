The Director General Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force will jointly address the media today at 6:30 PM at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The high-level briefing will focus on Operation Sindoor, with all three armed services set to provide updates and details on the operation’s objectives and progress. This rare tri-services media interaction underscores the significance of the operation. More details are expected to be revealed during the official briefing. India-Pakistan Ceasefire: No Pre or Post-Conditions, Call Initiated by Pakistan; Indus Water Treaty Remains in Abeyance, Says MEA Sources.

Top Military Officers to Brief Media on Operation Sindoor at 6:30 PM Today

Media briefing by Director General Military Operations of All Three Services - Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force today at 6:30 PM — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)