The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra. According to IMD heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely from July 6 to July 10 in Mumbai and other places. Orange alert has been issued for today while the weather department has issued red alert for tomorrow Several parts of the state have been witnessing heavy rainfall since July 4. In many parts, rivers have been flowing near the danger mark and inundating low-lying areas.

Check Tweet:

Orange alert issued for today while a red alert issued for tomorrow in Mumbai, Thane & Palghar. In last 3-4 days central Maharashtra and Konkan region received good rainfall due to favourable conditions of monsoon. It will remain same for next 4-5 days: Jayant Sarkar, IMD, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/i92rAjxr7G — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)