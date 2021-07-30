COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India:

Over 2.27 lakh pregnant women have received first dose of COVID vaccine. Tamil Nadu is leading by vaccinating over 78,838 pregnant women, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 34,228, Odisha with 29,821, MP with 21,842, Kerala with 18,423 & Karnataka with 16,673 pregnant women: GoI pic.twitter.com/PkoBjgfN27 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

