An 'Oxygen Langar' was started at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, to help COVID-19 patients. A gurdwara in Ghaziabad has started 'Oxygen Langar' to help COVID-19 patients. Till now we've been able to save around 200 lives. We request the DM & VK Singh ji to provide us with 25 oxygen cylinders for 12 hours which will to help us save 1000 lives," says Gurdwara manager.

A gurdwara in Ghaziabad has started 'Oxygen Langar' to help COVID patients Till now we've been able to save around 200 lives. We request the DM & VK Singh ji to provide us with 25 oxygen cyclinders for 12 hours which will to help us save 1000 lives," says Gurdwara manager pic.twitter.com/2iaV3Bt6fV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2021

#WATCH 'Oxygen Langar' at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Indirapuram, to help COVID19 patients#Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/L1yITzUchl — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

