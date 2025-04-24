Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed a moment of silence to honour the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Speaking at an event marking National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi paused his address to pay tribute, urging everyone present to join him in a few minutes of silence as a mark of respect. “This moment is dedicated to the memory of those we lost on April 22 in the Pahalgam terror attack,” he said. Later, during a rally in Bihar’s Madhubani—his first public address since the incident—PM Modi reiterated the nation’s collective grief and solidarity, emphasising that the entire country stands with the victims and their families during this difficult time. Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty's Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India's 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan.

PM Narendra Modi Observes Moment of Silence for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other leaders, observes a moment of silence to pay tribute to those who were killed in the #PahalgamTerroristAttack, in Bihar's Madhubani pic.twitter.com/EFzICeu24l — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

