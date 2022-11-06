A man was arrested for murdering his cousin for being late in feeding his pet dog in Kerala’s Palakkad. According to the police, cousins Arshad and Hakeem were engaged in doing cable works for a private mobile telecom company. On Thursday, Hakeem thrashed the Arshad over delay in feeding Hakeem’s pet dog. The accused Hakeem is now in police custody. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Heartbroken Over Death of Stray Dog, Girl Jumps Off Water Tank in Meerut, Dies

Check Tweet:

Palakkad, Kerala | 21-year-old youth beaten to death by his cousin at Perumbrathody area for allegedly not feeding his dog, accused arrested pic.twitter.com/Ug4NW0e3wK — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)