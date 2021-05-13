In Maharashtra, a massive fire broke out in a chemical tanker kept outside Sinay Company in the Boisar-Tarapur MIDC area in Palghar district. The massive blaze spread to plastic pipes kept there. As per details, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries reported yet. #WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out in a chemical tanker kept outside Sinay Company in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC area in Palghar district and spread to plastic pipes kept there. 5 fire tenders are present at the spot. No injuries reported yet. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/34cKfo4MvX — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

