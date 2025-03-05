The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has banned the consumption of pan masala in the House after Speaker Satish Mahana spotted an MLA spitting inside the premises. A fine of INR 1,000 will be imposed on anyone caught chewing pan masala. On Tuesday, Mahana stated that he had seen the act on video but chose not to name the MLA to avoid public humiliation. He personally supervised the cleaning and suggested charging the MLA for replacing the carpet. The Speaker urged all members to maintain cleanliness and dignity in the Assembly, emphasizing that 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh have faith in the institution. He encouraged MLAs to stop colleagues from such actions and expressed hope that the concerned member would admit to their mistake. The decision aims to uphold the sanctity of the legislative premises. Delhi High Court Upholds FSSAI Regulation To Enhance Statutory Warning Size on Pan Masala Packages.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bans Pan Masala After MLA Caught Spitting

#WATCH | A day after pan-masala spitting incident in UP Assembly, Speaker of the House Satish Mahana says, "The consumption of pan-masala and gutka is hereby prohibited on Vidhan Sabha premises, with immediate effect. If any individual consumes pan-masala and gutka on Vidhan… pic.twitter.com/CJY4OIWTk2 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2025

