"The matter is being thoroughly investigated, today our team has left for Haryana and so far 5 people have been arrested. We have given all the details of the case to Haryana CM & DGP," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said. On August 23, Sonali Phogat was pronounced dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa.

Panaji | The matter is being thoroughly investigated, today our team has left for Haryana and so far 5 people have been arrested. We have given all the details of the case to Haryana CM & DGP: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Sonali Phogat murder case on #SonaliPhogatDeathCase

