Maharashtra's Parshuram Ghat has been closed for traffic and vehicular movement after a massive landslide was reported. According to t reports, the Parshuram Ghat, which is used by hundreds and thousands of travellers daily to visit Konkan has been closed for traffic due to a landslide incident. A massive traffic jam was reported after the landslide occurred. Reports suggest that the traffic on Parashuram Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa highway route has been completely suspended due to a landslide. In the wake of the landslide incident, alternative routes have been issued which include Chirani, Ambadus and Pirlote. Besides, passengers Gunade and Sheldi as other alternative routes to Parashuram Ghat. Maharashtra Road Accident: Speeding Truck Collides With Car Near Jath Town in Sangli, Five Killed.

Parshuram Ghat Closed for Traffic

Parshuram Ghat News : कोकणात जाणाऱ्यांसाठी मोठी बातमी, परशुराम घाटातील वाहतूक बंद, पर्यायी मार्ग जाणून घ्याhttps://t.co/ZS4bINvHVv — Maharashtra Times (@mataonline) May 9, 2023

