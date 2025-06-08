A severe accident between an LPG tanker and a mini bus caused a gas leak in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, today, June 8. According to the news agency IANS, the accident caused a gas leak, which resulted in fires that destroyed houses, two cars, a cowshed, and mango shipments in Ratnagiri. Traffic on the Mumbai-Goa highway was also halted as efforts to control the leak continued. Maharashtra: 5 Killed, Two Injured as Car Falls Onto Dry Riverbed in Ratnagiri District.

Severe Accident Causes Gas Leak in Ratnagiri

